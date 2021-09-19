7 more die of COVID-19, 314 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : Another seven confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 2,050 while 314 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 138,822.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Saturday that a total of 5,752 tests were conducted in the federal capital in the last 24 hours of which 203 were reported positive at a positivity rate of 3.53 per cent.

He, however, said that the healthcare workers in the federal capital are not only fighting COVID-19 but also the ongoing risk of rise in dengue fever cases in Islamabad. “We advise everyone to follow SOPs for COVID-19 and Dengue. Wear full sleeves, avoid outdoors and do not let water pool anywhere near your house,” stated the DHO in a tweet.

On the other hand, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 7.8 per cent in the last 24 hours showing a significant rise.

According to details, four patients died of COVID-19 from the federal capital and three from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while 203 new patients have been reported from ICT and 111 from the Rawalpindi district.

Death of another four COVID-19 patients from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll from ICT to 899 while three more deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken the death toll from the district to 1,186.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital has reached 103,923 of which 99,989 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital has got to 3,035 on Saturday.

Confirmation of 111 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 34,899 of which 32,475 patients have recovered.

On Saturday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,273 of which 87 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,186 were in the home isolation.