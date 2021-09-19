Short films, documentaries screened at Lok Virsa

Islamabad : National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)-Lok Virsa on Saturday organized screening of documentaries and short films here at its media centre.

The screening program was attended by Executive Director NIFTH, Talha Ali Kushvaha and Director General National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr. Khalid Mehmood, said in a statement issued here. The short film and documentaries were prepared by the students of documentary film making, Lok Virsa-NAVTTC Technical and Vocational Training and Education (TVET) were screened on the occasion. The documentaries were prepared under Prime Minister’s ?Skills For All? and ‘Hunarmand Pakistan Programme (Kamyab Jawan Initiative)’. A large number of audience, as well NIFTH Management, participated in the Programme.

Autumn Festival at Lok Virsa: People thronged the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa, on the second day of Autumn Festival to promote cultural activities among people especially the youth. Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told this agency that talented folk and other artists from all over the country were performing in the festival. The event, he said, would help spread positive vibes through music, adding, the festival was aimed at creating awareness about climate change and saving the environment. He said the three-day music and cultural festival would offer two nights camping at festival grounds for music lovers who want to join from far and beyond.

He said workshops, seminars, poetry reading, miniature art, pottery stand-up comedy, and theatre were being organized during the daytime while musical festival was being organised at night, adding, the event would be an all-inclusive cultural extravaganza.

Theatre Wallay to showcase Monologues today: The Theatre Wallay would showcase monologues in both English and Urdu at the Farm on Sunday. Theatre Wallay team takes on monologues drawn from plays from across the world, classic and contemporary, said Director Theatre Wallay Fizza Hasan. Theatre Wallay would organise an evening with heroes, villains and housewives, she informed.

She said the selection would feature monologues in both English and Urdu. In theatre, a monologue is a speech presented by a single character, most often to express their thoughts aloud, though sometimes also to directly address another character or the audience. Monologues are common across the range of dramatic media, as well as in non-dramatic media such as poetry. Monologues share much in common with several other literary devices including soliloquies, apostrophes and asides. There are, however, distinctions between each of these devices.

5 gamblers arrested: Taxila police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs32,500 cash stake money and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Taxila police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Gul Asghar, Rukan Zaman, Mangal Khan, Javed Ahmed, and Muhammad Javed, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Potohar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police held a proclaimed offender namely Zubair Khan wanted in a murder case of Muhammad Wali, registered in Sadiqabad Police Station in August this year.