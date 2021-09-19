Rescue 1122 launches programme for girl guides

LAHORE : Rescue 1122 and a private university have launched a joint training programme for the girl guides offering them various free rescue courses.

Punjab governor’s wife Begum Perveen Sarwar is the motivating force behind the free training courses as president of Punjab Girl Guides Association.

Begum Perveen Sarwar while talking to the media on Saturday said Punjab Girl Guides Association was committed to empowering young girls. In the first phase, Rescue 1122 Punjab and the university have launched the training programme for the girl guides. Various free training courses will be offered to the girl guides, she said, adding that Pakistan could not progress without due contribution of women. So, in addition to education, it is important to equip the young girls with the skills that open various avenues of opportunities for them.

As the founder of Hunar Gah and chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, Begum Perveen Sarwar said she was working towards empowerment of underprivileged women through skills development. Sarwar Foundation has opened Hunar Gah centres in the rural areas across Punjab where women receive free training in stitching, sewing, dressmaking that enable them to earn a living for themselves and educate their children.

“We have Hunar Gah centres in 15 women jails of Punjab and we recently inaugurated a Hunar Gah at Quetta prison so that women prisoners can learn an employable skill by the time they are released from jails and can live with dignity, she said.