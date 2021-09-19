20 COVID-19 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE : In 24 hours, five deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in Lahore whereas 20 deaths have been reported in Punjab, while total number of deaths has reached 12,363, said Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch here on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, 1,192 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 420,616. Besides, 385,345 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 22,908. With special efforts of the secretary, the province-wide vaccination campaign is successfully moving towards its goals. Special SOPs have been issued for various sectors in view of the growing situation in Corona across the province.

A record number of vaccinations are being carried out on a daily basis. There are currently a total of 636 vaccination centres in operation. Vaccination campaign is successfully underway at all vaccination centers in Punjab province. In the last 24 hours, a total of 477,109 people have been vaccinated against corona virus in Punjab, bringing the total number of vaccines being administrated so far in the province to 41,035,023, whereas 58,333 vaccines have been administrated in provincial capital Lahore during last 24 hours taking total tally to 5,620,625. During the last 24 hours, 18,210 tests are conducted making a total of 7,163,095 tests. During last 24 hours 546 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 114 in Rawalpindi, 69 in Sargodha, 68 in Faisalabad, 42 cases in Bahawalpur, 40 in Bhakkar, 39 in Multan, 32 in Hafizabad, 23 in TT Singh and Chakwal whereas 20 cases in Gujranwala and Mianwali, 19 in DG Khan, 17 in Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal, 14 in Khanewal, 12 in Jhang and Sialkot while 10 cases in Kasur, 7 in Gujrat, 6 in Bahawalnagar and Khushab, 5 in Layyah and Sheikhupura, 4 in Lodhran, Okara and Vehari, 3 cases have been reported in Muzaffargarh and Narowal.

The overall positive rate of corona was recorded at 6.5pc in all cities across the province, while the three-day average positive rate of 9.2pc was recorded in the provincial capital Lahore, 8.7pc in Rawalpindi, 8.7pc in Faisalabad, 7.4pc in Multan and 3.2pc in Gujranwala. While talking about ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the secretary said, “Frequently increase corona case in Punjab is a matter of concern. In such epidemic conditions, vaccination is the only and effective treatment against corona. Citizens are urged to immediately vaccinate all people over the age of 15 and ensure implementation of SOPs so that we can return to normal life."