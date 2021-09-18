Three alleged militants arrested

Three suspected militants were arrested during joint raids conducted by police and an intelligence agency on Friday.
According to police, Nawaz alias Afghani, Ameer Nawaz alias Meena and Khan alias Niazi were professional target killers, and they were likely to carry out attacks on law enforcement agencies.
Police claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession, and more raid were being carried out to arrest their facilitators. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.
A suspected robber on Friday was severely beaten up by a crowd that caught him while he was trying to flee after...
The novel coronavirus claimed 19 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,243 from...
The Sindh government has decided to use various sources of water, including the installation of desalination plants,...
A senior female physician in Karachi, who claims to be the only female gastroenterologist working at any public sector...
The Sindh High Court has issued a contempt-of-court notice against the revenue department’s registration, stamp and...
A body bearing torture marks was found in the outskirts of the city on Friday. Police said the body was found in...