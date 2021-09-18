Three alleged militants arrested

Three suspected militants were arrested during joint raids conducted by police and an intelligence agency on Friday.

According to police, Nawaz alias Afghani, Ameer Nawaz alias Meena and Khan alias Niazi were professional target killers, and they were likely to carry out attacks on law enforcement agencies.

Police claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession, and more raid were being carried out to arrest their facilitators. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.