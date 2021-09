National Ranking Badminton enters quarters stage

LAHORE: The All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament being held at Quetta entered into quarter-finals stage on Friday.

All the seeded players qualified for the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals will be played on Saturday (today) and the semi-finals on Sunday.

In the Men Singles Pre-Quarter-Finals, Murad Ali (NBP) beat Muhammad Adnan (Wapda) by 21-18, 24-22, Shoaib Riaz (Wapda) beat Irfan Saeed (Wapda) by 16-21, 21-14, 21-15, Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Muteeb Sohail (KRL) by 21-15, 21-17, Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Wapda) beat Anjum Bashir (NBP) by 21-17, 21-12, Muqeet Tahir (SNGPL) beat M Muqsit Islam (Army) by 18-21, 21-10, 21-13, Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Ammar Masood (KRL) by 12-21, 21-18, 21-14, Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat Muhammad Rizwan (Wapda) by 21-16, 14-21, 21-13, Muhammad Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Usama Shafi (PB) by 21-14, 21-11.

In Women Singles Pre-Quarter-Final, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Minal Tariq (NBP) by 21-3, 21-10, Alja Tariq (Balo) beat Huma Javed (Wapda) by 21-17, 21-19, Bushra Qayum (Wapda) beat Mehwish Khan (Army) by 21-11, 21-17, Amal Munib (PB) beat Laiba Masoud (HEC) by 21-14, 21-19, Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Saima Waqas (Wapda) by 21-10, 21-6, Khizra Rasheed (Wapda) beat Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) by 21-19, 19-21, 21-18, Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Rubab Imtiaz (Wapda) by 21-9, 21-6, Rida Hanif (Army) beat Yasmeen Shahzadi (Army) by 21-23, 21-16, 24-22.

In Men Doubles Pre-Quarter-Finals, Awais Zahid & M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Amir Saeed & M Rizwan (Wapda) by 21-13, 21-23, 21-16, Yasir Ali (PB) & Zunain Javed (Wapda) beat Shabbar Hussain & Shujaat Ali Khan (Wapda) by 21-13, 21-14, Shahmeer Iftikhar & M Noman (SNGPL) beat Ashfaq Mehmood & Irfan Mehmood (PTCL) by 21-9, 21-12, Uaakeph Khan (KRL) & Ali Chishti (ISL) beat Ali Khan & Shoaib Riaz (Wapda) by 21-16, 21-14, Kashif Sulehri (NBP) & Muqeet Tahir (SNGPL) beat Abuzar (HEC) & Umer Zeshan (Wapda) by 21-10, 21-11, Azeem Sarwar & Irfan Saeed (Wapda) beat Khalil Ur Rehman & Fazal Ur Rehman (KP) by 21-8, 21-14, Anjum Bashir (NBP) & Muhammad Atiq (Wapda) beat Ahmed Tariq & Ahmed Faizan (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-16.

In Women Doubles Pre-Quarter-Finals, Palwasha Bashir (NBP) & Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) beat Mariam Amir (Wapda) & Rosheen Ijaz (Sindh) by 21-10, 21-7, Aqsa Zikriya (SNGPL) & Laiba Masoud (HEC) beat Asna Shahbaz & Sehar Majeed (PB) by 21-16, 21-19, Saima Waqas & Khizra Rasheed (Wapda) beat Urooj Ahmad & Kainaat Khattak (KP) by 21-11, 21-17, Mehmoona Ameer & Farzana Ali (Wapda) beat Hameeda & Nadia (Balo) by 21-6, 21-6, Hadia Ashfaq & Quratulain (PB) beat Rubab Imtiaz & Shehnaz Shah (Wapda) by 21-13, 21-14, Sehra Akram & Huma Javed (Wapda) beat Rida Hanif & Yasmeen Shahzadi (Army) by 21-14, 21-8.

Earlier, in Men Singles first round, Muqeet Tahir (SNGPL) beat Ali Chishti (ISL) by 21-15, 21-13, Tehseen (Wapda) beat Khalil Ur Rehman (KP) by 21-18, 8-21, 21-12, Ali Mehdi (Wapda) beat Muhammad Atiq (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-14, Usama Shafi (PB) beat Shayan Tanveer (PB) by 21-14, 16-21, 21-19, M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Ali Nawab Dil (Wapda) by 21-10, 21-12, Ibrahim Rasheed (ISL) beat Hamza Khan (KP) by 18-21, 21-10, 21-14.