PIA to start flights from Lahore to Peshawar

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to start flights from Lahore to Peshawar. According to a PIA spokesman, the national airline will operate two flights in a week from Lahore to Peshawar from October 1, using ATR aircraft. According to a PIA spokesperson, the flights from Lahore to Peshawar will be operated on Monday and Friday while flight PK648 from Lahore will depart for Peshawar at 11:40am on October 1.