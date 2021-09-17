 
Friday September 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

PIA to start flights from Lahore to Peshawar

National

Our Correspondent  
September 17, 2021
PIA to start flights from Lahore to Peshawar

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to start flights from Lahore to Peshawar. According to a PIA spokesman, the national airline will operate two flights in a week from Lahore to Peshawar from October 1, using ATR aircraft. According to a PIA spokesperson, the flights from Lahore to Peshawar will be operated on Monday and Friday while flight PK648 from Lahore will depart for Peshawar at 11:40am on October 1.

More From National

More From Latest