Al-Malki, Ashrafi meeting: ‘Islamabad, Riyadh have unanimous stance on Islamic world issues’

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia's Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki has said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a clear and unanimous stance on the issues of the Islamic world.

“There is always a consensus between the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on the issues of the Islamic world,” he said. He was talking to Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who called on him here.

They discussed in detail situation of Muslim world and the measures to further strengthen Pak-Saudi Arabia relations. Al-Malki said the Saudi leadership was looking forward to the participation of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the next month's conference on Green Middle East and Green Saudi Arabia.