Punjab CM suspends 14 officials over poor performance

SIALKOT: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday ordered removal of 15 officials from their posts over negligence of duties, public complaints and poor performance.

The suspended officials included excise and taxation officer Sialkot, sub-registrar rural Sialkot, district health officer Sialkot, chief officer tehsil council Sialkot, superintendent district jail Sialkot, assistant lady superintendent district jail Sialkot, deputy superintendent police (traffic) Sialkot, assistant commissioner Sambrial, chief officer municipal corporation Sambrial, medical superintendent tahsil headquarters hospital Sambrial, assistant director land record Sambrial, executive engineer (irrigation) Marala sub-division, chief officer tehsil Pasrur and chief officer tehsil Daska.

In Sambrial and Sialkot, the chief minister visited various government offices to review their performance. He took immediate notice of public complaints against the officials. He said that negligence, inefficiency and non-seriousness of government officials would not be tolerated at any cost. He was accompanied by the Punjab minister for jails and government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also approved repair of Sambrial road and carpeting of 12mk Sialkot to Sambrial road. During his visit to THQ hospital Sambrial, he directed improving facilities at the hospital and said a new access road would be build for the hospital.

He also announced a grant of Rs200m for the construction of a bridge. During his visit to district jail Sialkot, he reprimanded the superintendent and the assistant jail superintendent. He also ordered an operation against encroachments and action against mafias in the revenue land record centre, Sialkot.

He appointed the secretary excise and taxation inquiry officer to probe property tax issues. He also approved the construction of a road from the airport to Sambrial road. Earlier, Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Sambrial and visited the THQ hospital. He also inquired after the patients and asked them about medical facilities.