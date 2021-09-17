Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted on Oct 1

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday fixed October 1 for indictment of leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, in a money-laundering case.

During the hearing on Thursday, Advocate Nawaz told the court that the Lahore High Court had appointed him as pleader of Nusrat Shehbaz. The court ordered for presenting the copies of the cases record to him. The public prosecutor told the court that copies of the reference were ready and the same had been provided to Nusrat Shehbaz’s pleader on the order of the court. Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the court to set a date for Saturday. However, the court turned down the same owing to workload on Saturdays.