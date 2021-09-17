Twin cities log 7 deaths, 336 positive cases

Rawalpindi : As many as 336 new patients have been reported positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while another seven patients have lost their lives due to the illness from the region that has taken the death toll from the twin cities to 2,039.

Alarming however is the fact that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region has been again on the rise as in Rawalpindi district, the positivity ratio has jumped to 7.2 per cent in the last 24 hours that was 5.3 per cent two days back.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Thursday that a total of 1139 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the district in the last 24 hours of which 82 were reported positive for the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that confirmation of another 336 patients from the twin cities has taken tally to 138,262. From Rawalpindi district, another six patients died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 1,146. It is important that to date, a total of 34,713 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi including 80 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 32,226 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases from the district has been recorded as 1,341 on Thursday of which 88 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,253 patients from the Rawalpindi district were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 893 while 256 new patients were reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT that took the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital to 103,549. To date, a total of 99,317 patients from ICT have recovered from coronavirus illness while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 3,339 on Thursday.