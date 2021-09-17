Public fear repercussions of POL bomb in coming days

Islamabad : The fresh hike in prices of petroleum products has created a sense of anxiety among citizens of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad who fear another wave of inflation in the coming days. They condemned the rise in prices of oil products saying it will have repercussions regarding prices of daily commodities particularly kitchen items.

Some of them even termed the revision in prices of petroleum products fortnightly a ploy of the sitting government to suck the life out of the common man.

The government increased the petrol and diesel prices by Rs5 per litre each for the second-half of the outgoing month. The government maintained that the decision was made due to a surge in international oil prices and also Pakistani rupee devaluation against the US dollar. Similarly, the kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) were also made dearer by Rs5.46/litre and Rs5.92/litre respectively.

With the increase in POL prices, 1-liter petrol was selling at Rs123.30, diesel Rs120.04 per litre, kerosene Rs92.26, and LDO at Rs90.69 per litre. On record, it is the highest ever rate of petroleum products in the country against Rs119.80 on August 16, 2021.

Even on the very first day in the revision of petroleum products on Thursday the prices of all eatables increased manifold as 1-kilogram onion was being sold at Rs70 against Rs40 and potato at Rs60 against Rs50. Traders jacked up the prices of all vegetables and fruits. The long route transporters increased rate of tickets by Rs30 while Good Transporters have increased their fare by 10 per cent after an increase in POL prices here on Thursday.

In fact, the transporters, traders, and the general public sharply reacted to fresh increase in fuel prices. Wagon owners and drivers plan protested at the termination points of their routes in the twin cities while public transport operators of Rawalpindi division would be meeting at Pirwadhai bus terminal to discuss the situation.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad Transport Union President Malik Mehboob, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Suzuki Association Chairman Raja Riaz, and Taxi Union and Rickshaw Union representatives have opposed the recent increase in POL prices in the country. Pakistan Oil Tankers Association and All Pakistan Truck and Trailer Association also rejected the hike in prices of petroleum products.

Muttahida Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) that is already on the roads for the past three days has demanded a reduction in ‘atta’ prices or an increase in ‘roti’ prices up to Rs15 against Rs12.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir has warned that the public would face another inflation flood due to the increase in POL prices.

People from different walks of life including Sajjad Ahmed, Mudasir Shah, Junaid Ahmed, Natasha Masi, Adnan Sheikh, Nahid Iqbal, Khurram Butt, Zahir Ahmed, Faheem Bangash, Javed Iqbal, and several others said that PTI government has closed all ways of relief in the country. What the PTI government wants to do in this country God knows better, people strongly denounced.

They said that the ‘mini-budgets’ have literally broken the back of a common man but the PTI government is taking this situation very lightly and its ministers are continuously giving allusive statements during TV talk shows and press conferences. The PTI government is not only mocking helpless people but registering baseless FIRs against protesting people they protesting against government wrong policies, they added.