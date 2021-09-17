‘Agri projects fruit should reach people’

LAHORE:The fruits of agri research projects should reach the general public and cultivators. Agri based projects should be prepared according to the demand of the market so that people could get the products at cheap rates.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi while presiding over the 45th meeting of Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB) on Thursday. PARB Chief Executive Dr Abid Mahmood presented 22 agri research projects in the meeting for approval which were related to hybrid tomato, hybrid rice, tunnel cultivation of cucumber, watermelon and different kinds of kiwi. The minister said that there was a need to revive the golden period of the 1960s’ agriculture research in Pakistan. He directed the related technical committee to consider the experience of the agri scientists before finalising their names for the projects. He said that PARB should utilise its all capabilities for increase in the national produce and better output. There is a need to implement agri projects on commercial basis so the demand of people could be fulfilled and the prices could be stabilised.