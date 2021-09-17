 
Friday September 17, 2021
Yousuf tests positive for Covid

Sports

LAHORE: Former Pakistan batsman Muhammad Yousuf has tested positive for coronavirus. Yousuf, who is the batting coach of the National High Performance Centre, fell ill on Saturday. After testing positive, he isolated himself. Umar Rasheed will oversee training at the HPC in Yousuf’s absence.

