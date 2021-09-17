Spectators asked to follow Covid-19 protocols

RAWALPINDI: Crowd has been advised to follow strict Covid-19 protocols while turning up at the stadium to watch Pakistan and New Zealand teams in action in the One-Day series starting with the opening day-night match here at the Pindi Stadium today (Friday).
The crowd has been advised to bring the Covid-19 hard copy of the vaccination certificate and CNIC necessary for entering the stadium.
Following conditions have been set for the spectators: Only Vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase tickets. Nadra-issued vaccination certificate must be shown at the time of gaining access to the stadium. Original ID card is also mandatory. Individuals between the age of 17 and 18 should be partially vaccinated to access the stadium (Must carry proof of partial vaccination). Wearing of mask will be mandatory and tickets are non-transferable. Anyone violating bio-secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue.
