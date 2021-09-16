Qureshi for interfaith harmony amid Indian chaos plan

MULTAN: Addressing the 782nd Urs ceremony of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariyia here Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India wants chaos in Pakistan through hybrid war and spreading sectarianism by fake news. “India, the pseudo-democracy, wants to sow the seeds of terrorism in Pakistan through its resources and media. We have to stop such forces by uniting ourselves against the growing trend of Islamophobia,” he said, emphasizing that we also need interfaith harmony.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi saluted and paid rich tribute to veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Geelani for playing a historical role over Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) people’s freedom struggle. He condemned the Indian security forces for snatching the dead body of the Hurriyat leader from his family at gunpoint and refused burial as per his will.

The Foreign Minister prayed to God for the safety and welfare of masses around the globe amid Corona pandemic. He offered special prayers on the occasion of closing ceremony of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariyia’s 782 Urs.

He said they could not hold the Urs in a traditional way this year due to the Corona pandemic which forced them to hold limited gatherings. “It was a very difficult to act against our hundreds of years traditions. God knows the secrets of hearts but visitors should not be disappointed, he said, adding that devotees who did not attend the Urs should not be panic as their devotion was commendable. “The doors of this Astana can never be closed to devotees. Even the English and Sikhs rulers could not close the Urs activities.” Qureshi prayed to God to protect Pakistan from pandemic, internal and external threats and grant a high place in heaven to the martyrs of Pak army.