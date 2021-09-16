Pakistan to assist Afghanistan in improving health services: Dr Faisal

KARACHI: The Pakistani health authorities have said that they would cooperate with Afghanistan in improving its healthcare infrastructure, which has been affected badly due to the conflict, adding they have asked the Afghan authorities to ‘define their health needs’ for assistance from Pakistan.
“We will let them (Afghans) define their needs and then work out what needs to done, priority wise,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan told The News when asked how Pakistan was going to help Afghanistan in improving its health facilities and providing better health services to people in distress.
