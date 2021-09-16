Respect the vote is demand of entire nation, says Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Respect the vote is not my personal statement but it is the demand of the entire nation, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif said this while addressing a meeting of DG Khan Division held here Wednesday. PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Azma Bukhari and Hina Pervaiz Butt were present in the online meeting.

Nawaz while addressing the party leaders said his narrative has become the unanimous demand of the nation. “The common man is fed up with the conditions these people have brought to Pakistan,” Nawaz said, adding people were starving due to unemployment, price hike, inflation which gripped the country due to the incompetent rulers. Crises situation has been created in the country by bringing ‘selected’, Nawaz said and claimed that PMLN is still the largest party in the country. “PMLN has a responsibility to fight to get the country out of this situation,” he added. He directed to mobilise party at the union council level in 30 days. PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah also gave a briefing to party leaders about the reorganisation of the party and said it will be completed up to the provincial constituencies of Punjab soon.

Nawaz’s instructions were the reason for the meeting, Rana Sanaullah said and maintained that strengthening the party at the ground level and completing the reorganisation process was the first priority of the party. PMLN Punjab Secretary General Owais Leghari welcomed Nawaz Sharif. Owais Leghari briefed about the organisation of the party in South Punjab. Party’s Central Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal also gave suggestions regarding the reorganisation of the party. Women, students and people of other schools of thought should be given priority in local bodies’ elections, Ahsan Iqbal said. Maryam Nawaz also addressed the meeting. She said Nawaz Sharif has been elected prime minister of the country three times and it was very easy for us to leave the country in crises but we were facing all hardships for the nation. In Cantonment Board elections, people voted for Nawaz and Shahbaz’s services, she added.