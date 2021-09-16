Project to control stray dogs population

LAHORE:Provincial Livestock Department, on Wednesday, has launched Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (TNVR) project to control population of stray dogs at Pet Centre, RA Bazar Lahore Cantt. Eminent veterinary surgeon Prof Dr Mazhar inaugurated the flagship initiative.

The project will boost government's efforts towards Rabies-free Punjab and efforts of all the stakeholders in this regard are commendable, said Dr Iqbal Shahid, Additional Secretary (Technical). TNVR is a globally acclaimed and more humane method to control population of stray dogs, Dr Iqbal Shahid added.