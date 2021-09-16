Pakistan beat India to finish atop in ITF junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan defeated India 2-1 to finish at the top in the boys’ category of the South Asia Regional Qualifying 12 & Under ITF Team Competition at the PTF-SDA Complex Islamabad.

Homza Rohman defeated Indian Ojas Mehlawat 6-4, 6-4 before Indian Aarav Chawla made it 1-1 winning against Abubakar Talha 6-2, 6-0.

Then it was the turn of doubles pair of Talha and Shahbaz Ali Baig to make a heroic recovery from 0-5 down in the second set to not only win 7-5 but also went on to win the important and decisive doubles tie-break 10-5.

With the victory, Pakistan boys finished at the top of the table and thus qualified for the Asian event to be held later. The doubles victory against Chawla and Ojas came from nowhere as India was already celebrating a win when from the jaws of defeat the tables were turned by the Pakistan pair.

“It was a great recovery by the Pakistan pair who was almost down and out at one stage. From 0-5 down it looked all over but Baig and Talha made a remarkable recovery to beat Indian. It was a big win, possibly the first of its kind in the history of Pakistan tennis,” head coach Asem Shafiq said.

He said that both boys and girls teams have now qualified for the Asian stage. “It was a big win which would ensure progress at the junior level,” he said.

India girls defeated Nepal 3-0 while Pakistan girls also beat Maldives with the same margin.

Former Federal Secretary and IG Police Iftikhar Rashid, who is the acting president PTF, welcomed the teams, parents as well as dignitaries including the ambassadors of Nepal and Maldives, and the Charge de Affairs of the Indian High Commission. He thanked the Chief Guest Dr. Arshad Mehmood, Secretary Petroleum for gracing the occasion and Toyota-Indus Motors for sponsoring the event, as well as ITF and ATF for their continued support to ensure the event materialized.

He also appreciated the hard work and efforts of the PTF Management for ensuring the smooth organisation of the event, which included adhering to strict Covid-19 SOPs and security arrangements.

He reiterated that the frequent conduct of such events would result in generating goodwill and sports diplomacy must be prioritized by the neighbouring countries.

At the end, he also appreciated the print media for giving wide publicity to the event and to the Islamabad Police for providing fool-proof security to all the participants.