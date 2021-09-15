Ogra proposes hike in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has recommended an increase of up to Rs7 per liter in the prices of petroleum products from September 16.

According to a summary sent by the Ogra to the Petroleum Division, the authority has proposed a hike of one rupee in the price of petrol and of Rs10.50 per liter in the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD), reports the media. The regulator has also proposed an increase of Rs5.50 in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and Rs5.50 per liter in the price of kerosene for 15 days. The new prices will be announced after approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan.