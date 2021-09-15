Pindi logs three more corona deaths, twin cities report 365 cases

Rawalpindi: Another 365 patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours recording positivity rate of the infection as over 5.5 per cent though the concerned government authorities have planned to reopen educational institutions in the twin cities from Thursday.

The virus claimed another three lives from the region, all from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken the death toll from the twin cities to 2,027 on Tuesday. The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has got to 137,683 while the number of active cases from the twin cities is still well over 5,500.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 262 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 against 4,382 tests run in the federal capital at a positivity rate of 5.9 per cent.

On the other hand, out of 2,148 samples tested in Rawalpindi district, 115 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 at a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent. After three COVID-19 deaths reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the district became 1,138 while another 103 patients belonging to the district were tested positive taking tally to 34,558 of which 31,727 patients had recovered.

The number of active cases belonging to Rawalpindi district was recorded as 1,693 on Tuesday of which 104 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,589 patients were in home isolation. The virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though as many as 889 patients belonging to the federal capital had already died of the illness.

The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 103,125 after confirmation of 262 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 98,388 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 3,848 on Tuesday.