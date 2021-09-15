Suit for damages: SHC restrains Zoheb Hasan from making remarks against Ishtiaq Baig

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday restrained pop-singer Zoheb Hasan from making defamatory and scandalous allegations against his former brother-in-law, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, about the death of his deceased sister and late 1990s pop singing sensation Nazia Hasan, and her marital status on various media platforms without having credible evidences.

Reports said the court’s order came on the pursuance of a lawsuit for damages filed by renowned businessman Ishtiaq Baig against pop singer Zoheb Hassan for his defamatory remarks and allegations on media platforms about the death of his sister Nazia Hassan and her marital status. The plaintiff’s counsel, Ali Tahir, had submitted the defamatory statement issued by the defendant in his reported interview, and termed that it was fabricated and planted to damage his client’s respect. He maintained that the plaintiff’s wife Nazia Hasan had died on August 13, 2000 after having a long battle with cancer, saying they were happily wedded couple and any insinuation from the defendant after about 20 years of her death should be contended.

The counsel also mentioned that Zoheb Hassan was consistently using defamatory remarks, imputations and misleading statements in the media about Nazia Hassan’s death and plaintiff’s marital status, which was defamatory and false. He submitted that the UK authorities also confirmed the death of Nazia Hassan from natural causes, submitting that Zoheb Hassan’s allegations were false and only an attempt to blackmail the plaintiff for monetary benefits. The plaintiff pleaded the court to issue Rs1 billion decree against the defendant for damaging his reputation and restrain him from repeating any such allegation at any forum without having concrete evidences.

Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of SHC, after initial hearing of the lawsuit, issued a notice to Zohaib Hasan and restrained him from making any defamatory and scandalous allegations against the plaintiff on any media platform without having concrete evidences.