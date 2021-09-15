PHA directed to improve marketing, finance depts

LAHORE: Minister for Housing Malik Asad Khokhar has directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to improve the performance of its marketing, finance and horticulture departments.

The provincial minister visited PHA Headquarters here Tuesday and chaired a meeting of PHA directors. PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi briefed the minister on the steps taken to

improve the work of marketing, finance and horticulture departments of the

authority.

The meeting discussed the project launched by the authority in the city. The DG briefed on the steps taken to establish and maintain the Miyawaki forests. Minister Asad Khokhar said that environment-friendly measures are being taken across the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Miyawaki forests are being planted in different cities of Punjab including Lahore. PHA should use all its resources for Clean and Green Lahore.

DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and his entire team deserve congratulations on the success of the Plant for Pakistan campaign. The minister ordered an immediate action against illegal advertising boards. Action should be taken against illegal advertising boards from now onwards.