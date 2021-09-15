Indian expansionist designs jeopardising peace: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that Indian expansionist designs have jeopardised peace of the entire region and urged upon the UN and international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities and help grant the Kashmiris their fundamental right to self-determination.

Commenting on the Indian forces' atrocities on the Kashmiri people, the Prime Minister said that India has converted the entire occupied Kashmir into an army cantonment and the civil and human rights of the people have been abrogated. He said the Foreign Office dossier comprising 131 pages has apprised the international community about Indian aggressive designs and the grave situation obtaining in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The genocidal actions by the Indian occupation forces, UN Security Council resolutions, international laws and humanitarian laws were being violated through efforts to bring about a demographic change in the valley. He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan has effectively projected the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at the international level and proved a real ambassador of the Kashmiri people. He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan has exposed the Indian forces atrocities and her illegal and immoral actions of 5th of August 2019 aimed at changing the demography of the state to fulfill its nefarious designs. He said the Hurriyat leaders are being tortured in jail and youth are being killed daily to crush the freedom movement and their fundamental right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister urged upon the UN and civilized nations of the world to play their leading role in resolving the long-standing Kashmir dispute for establishing lasting peace in the region.

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the present government is determined to bring about socio-economic development. Addressing a big public meeting here on Tuesday he said the provision of health, education and dispensation of justice is the top priority of the government. He said health and education sectors were ignored by the past government and the present government under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will utilize all its resources for the promotion of education and provisions of health facilities to the people. He announced the campus of IT university, postgraduate college and municipal Committee at Abbaspur. He also announced to upgrade Taroti middle school to high school and also announced other schemes.