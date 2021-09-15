Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial, senior judge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. The oath was administered by Justice Maqbool Baqar in a ceremony held here in the Supreme Court. Justice Umar Ata Bandial will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan, remains abroad. Judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General, senior lawyers, law officers and officials of the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.
LAHORE: A man was found dead in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be...
SUKKUR: A man killed his daughter by an axe in district Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday over a domestic issue.Reports said...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed in a firing incident between two groups of Mugheri clan over a land dispute in district...
SUKKUR: Two men were electrocuted in district Umarkot on Tuesday due to an 11,000kv open wire lying on their...
SUKKUR: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, has signed memorandum of...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the federal law officer to submit relevant report from ministry of...