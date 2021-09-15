Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial, senior judge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. The oath was administered by Justice Maqbool Baqar in a ceremony held here in the Supreme Court. Justice Umar Ata Bandial will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan, remains abroad. Judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General, senior lawyers, law officers and officials of the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.