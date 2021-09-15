Tarin tries to cover up incompetence of Imran Khan: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday said Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin was trying to cover up the incompetence of incapable Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The statement of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin regarding the reduction in the prices of flour and sugar is based on merely lies and ridiculousness,” said Central Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri while addressing a press conference.

She said the minister was trying to cover up the incompetence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he should not make fake interpretations of rising prices and growing inflation rate in the country by giving the Covid-19 pretext.

She said the selected government created the crisis of sugar and wheat itself artificially. “The PTI government exported sugar and wheat on cheap price and then imported them simultaneously,” she said. She said the high price of sugar and wheat in an agricultural country like Pakistan was sheer incompetence of PTI’s government.

She questioned the government whether Covid-19 was also responsible for fixing the prices of petrol, gas and electricity in the country and also causing an obstacle in the delay of procurement of LNG. She asked what the high prices of life-saving drugs had to do with the coronavirus epidemic.

She said the PTI's incompetent government was also blaming the Covid-19 situation for not increasing the salaries and pensions of government employees.