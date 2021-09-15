RWMC’s Green Street Project inaugurated

Rawalpindi : Managing Director (MD) of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar and Deputy Commissioner V Force on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Green Street Project at Union Council 34, Asghar Mall aimed to make the city neat and green.

RWMC MD while speaking on the occasion said that under V force’s green street project trees would be planted in every street of the city while RWMC would continue its responsibilities of cleaning of the areas.

On the occasion, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Zaheer Anwar Japa lauded the efforts of V Force and RWMC and said that the Green Street project would cover the entire city while it was the responsibility of the institutions as well as the citizens to take care of the cleanliness and tree planting in their streets.