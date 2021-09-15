Ramiz to interact with public every week

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has promised to be open and transparent and announced his intention to interact with public in a live Q&A session every week.

“To all, many thanks for your wishes. Means a lot. To keep communication channels open, I will have Fan Forum with Ramiz, a Q&A live session on RamizSpeaks every week,” Ramiz, a prolific social media user, tweeted.

“I promise to be open and transparent during my stint as Chairman PCB. So let’s get cracking!” he added.