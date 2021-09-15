The road that isn’t

Discussions for the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) Project started in 2017 and was expected to be completed by December 2023. However, after a scandal surfaced that the road’s route had been changed to benefit certain groups, work on the road stopped.

The Punjab government should proceed with the Rawat-Thalian portion of the road as it has been approved in the revised alignment. Commuters who use the Islamabad Stressway, IJ Principal Road and Kashmir Highway face numerous problems. The same applies to truck drivers. If the RRR is built, the time spent commuting will decrease drastically. My support for the PTI in the 2023 general election will be contingent on the progress on the RRR.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad