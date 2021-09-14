50 eco-guards to perform patrolling duties on volunteer basis

Islamabad:As many as 50 eco-guards would perform the patrolling duties in the forest area of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) on volunteer basis to protect and preserve its green character.

According to the details, the programme to seek services of the volunteers for protection of the forest areas of MHNP has been launched for the first time and now they are ready to perform their duties as eco-guards after completion of their necessary training.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has launched this programme and also made arrangements for training of the eco-guards. An official informed that the number of eco-guards would be increased with the passage of time as more volunteers would be registered and given training in the coming months.

“The fire incidents are one of the major problems and we hope that the eco-guards will greatly help address them in next summer season. They will also keep an eye on illegal hunters and poachers through round-the-clock patrolling of the area,” the official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that most of the eco-guards are young students and activists that have great desire to play their role in protection of the natural environment. The staff members of Capital Development Authority (CDA), IWMB and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration would coordinate with the Eco-guards and strengthen the monitoring mechanism by utilizing their services.

The spokesperson of the climate change ministry said Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people especially the youth to come up and protect the natural environment. “A large number of youngsters across the country are coming up and offering their services, which shows their excitement and passion to protect our green cover,” he said.