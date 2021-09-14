Women harassment cases: Basharat for effective enforcement of laws

LAHORE:Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said that there are laws for the punishment of every crime including violence against women, the only requirement is that these laws be implemented effectively.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled ‘Anti Women Harassment and Violence’ held under the aegis of Lahore Police involving all segments of society under the command of CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at Alhamra Arts Council Hall on Monday.

He said that effective monitoring system was being introduced to rectify the shortcomings of the prosecution system. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the culprits of heinous crimes were being punished to the maximum.

Basharat said that the PTI government had taken concrete steps to strengthen the police by giving new vehicles after a long time, improving the allowances and increasing the investigation cost. He said "The role of every citizen is important to set a precedent for those involved in crimes against women and the co-operation of the bench and the bar is essential for speedy investigation. Moreover, awareness programmes are useful as ten years of statistics from the Women's Crisis Centres show that very few women have approached for justice." Basharat said that the crimes against women in the upper and lower classes are rarely reported but they should approach government agencies so that the justice can be provided to them.

Provincial Minister For Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Justice(R) Nasira Iqbal, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Prof Dr. Bushra Mirza, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Fatima Chadhar, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Lahore Bar Association, a large number of female police personnel, universities' students and faculty members, representatives of NGOs and all segments of society attended the seminar.

In his welcome address, CCPO, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar that it was necessary for the victims to raise their voice against any harassment or violence and get police help to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz also condemned all forms of violence against women and demanded immediate punishment for the perpetrators. Lahore College for Women University VC Dr Bushra Mirza said we have to educate morality to our youth, to respect women community and react positively and struggle jointly as a civilized society against the incidents of gender based crimes.