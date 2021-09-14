Five people die in different incidents

SUKKUR: As many as five people, including three women, were killed in different incidents on Monday in various parts of Sindh. Reports said a man, Ghulam Murtaza Janwri, had shot dead his cousin Shahazado over a property issue in village Khair Muhammad Janwri in district Larkana and managed to escape from scene.

In another incident, the charred body of a married woman, identified as Kainat Malokani, was recovered from her house in village Dhani Bakhsh Balkani near Jhoal in district Sajawal. It was an alleged she had committed bsuicide. Ghulam Nabi, brother of the deceased, accused his brother-in-law of setting his sister on fire and later managing to escape.

Reports said the body of a woman, identified as Taslim, w/o Asmat Thahem, was recovered from her house in Shahdadpur of district Sanghar. The police said the husband of the deceased claimed his wife had committed suicide over a domestic issue. Reports said some unidentified accused shot dead a woman, Fozia, when she was visiting Dargah Lal Shah at Gharhi Khairo in district Jacobabad. The body of a man, identified as Ghulam Hussain was also recovered from Kurio Ganwar in district Badin.