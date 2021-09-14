Nowshera residents protest against housing project

NOWSHERA: The residents of Hakimabad on Monday staged a protest at the Shobra Chowk against the Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) executing a housing project in the Jalozai area in the district.
The protesters, including Haji Hakim Khan, Abdul Khaliq, Maulvi Mohammad Afzal, Said Bacha, Abdul Malik and others alleged that the PHA was bent upon evicting them from their houses. The residents said they had been residing at Hakimabad, Jalozai, since 1978.
The PHA, they alleged, was conspiring to demolish their houses. Later, they also addressed a press conference at the Nowshera Press Club, criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for failing to honour its promise about constructing five million houses.
