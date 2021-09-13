2,100 citizens ticketed

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) while checking speed limits through cameras, issued 2,100 fine tickets to road users over violations during the last three months.

The police spokesman said following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, special campaign was underway to check violations while various squads, headed by SSP Traffic Syed Karar Hussain, were performing duties at the main roads of the city.