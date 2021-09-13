Woman dies, husband injured as bike slips

LAHORE:A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured when their bike slipped on a road in the limits of Haier police here on Sunday. Najma Bibi and her husband Ashiq were on their way on a bike when their vehicle slipped due to a wet road near Herpal Village, Haier. As a result, they received serious injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital where Najma Bibi died from her injuries.

Arrested: PRU personnel arrested three accused, including a man and two women for luring girls to commit adultery in the Kot Lakhpat police area on Sunday. The accused were identified as Sobia, Munazza and Farman. They lured a girl “S”, who came from Sahiwal to meet her sister for work, and took her to a house in Chungi Amarsadhu for prostitution. The girl managed to escape and contacted the police for help.