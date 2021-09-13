Three die in road accidents

Three people died on Sunday in separate road accidents in parts of the city. An elderly man, who had been injured in a traffic mishap a couple of days ago, also succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A man died after a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle near the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station. The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the man was identified as 40-year-old Ramzan Mir.

Police said the deceased was a resident of Memon Goth and going somewhere on a motorcycle when the accident took place. A case has been registered. In another incident, a young man was crushed to death in a collision between two vehicles near Sea View. The victim died on the spot and the body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The youth was identified as 22-year-old Zeeshan. Police registered a case after the accident. Separately, a young man who is yet to be identified died in a road accident within the jurisdiction of the Sharifabad police station. The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, an elderly man identified as 65-year-old Zaribad Khan, son of Murad Khan, who had been injured in a road accident a couple of days ago in Macchar Colony, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Civil Hospital, Karachi.