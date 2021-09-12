Students’ creative art work admired

SUKKUR: Traditional and modern artistic work produced by students was displayed in an exhibition organised by the NAVTTC Institute of Art & Design University of Sindh.

In the exhibition, traditional arts - miniature painting, textile designs, photography and media developer work created by students were put on display.

Nabeela Umer, Director General NAVTTC, Karachi, visited the exhibition and appreciated the art work produced by budding artists. She also admired the creative efforts of NAVTTC family.

She elaborated that the art and craft training would enhance creative capabilities of students, who could participate in the socio-economic development of the country by exploring markets befitting to their skills.

Prof Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Director, Institute of Art & Design, supported the team work and said these activities could motivate young generation to develop their creative ideas.