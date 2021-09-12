PPP leader Rahimdad dies of corona

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party senior leader and former provincial minister Rahimdad Khan passed away due to coronavirus on Saturday.
The senior politician was admitted to the hospital in Peshawar after he was diagnosed with covid-19 some 15 days back.
“The veteran politician is no more with us. He was suffering from corona and passed away today,” said one of his relatives. His Namaz-i-Janaza would be held at his native Hathian village in Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district at 2pm today (Sunday).
LAHORE: A group of concerned parents of schoolchildren from different walks of life held a consultation in which...
ISLAMABAD: Those federal ministers who accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of corruption, said it should be...
PESHAWAR: Dr Muhammad Azam Khan has been appointed as professor in the Department of Economics at Abdul Wali Khan...
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the government will take...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government freed police...
MARDAN: District police on Saturday busted a gang and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from them.A police spokesman...