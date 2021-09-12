Cantonment Board polls today

LAHORE : The returning officers for the Lahore cantonment board elections on Saturday distributed election material among polling staff at different polling stations.

The cantonment board elections will be held on Sunday (today). The polling will start at 8 am and will conclude at 5pm.

The returning officer one of Lahore cantonment board distributed election material at Goal Bagh while returning officer two at Community Centre. The other two returning officers distributed election material from Walton cantonment board office.

Security plan: Meanwhile, Lahore Police have completed security arrangements for today’s elections of Lahore Cantonment Board and Walton Cantonment Board. Apart from SPs, 07 SDPOs, 12 SHOs, 355 Up Subordinates, 29 teams from Dolphin and Peru will also be deployed. According to details, 121 polling stations have been set up in Lahore Cantonment Board and 234 in Walton Cantonment Board. CCPO Lahore further said that foolproof security will be provided to all polling stations and the security plan will be implemented in its true spirit. He directed the SPs and SDPOs to check the security arrangements at the polling stations themselves. He said that voters would be allowed to enter the polling stations after thorough checking. Polling stations will be monitored through CCTV cameras. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that installation of three tier security fences, metal detectors, walk-through gates, barriers and barbed wire will be ensured.

Meanwhile, an effective patrolling plan of Dolphin and PRU for Lahore Cantonment Board elections was released on the direction of Lahore Police Command. Dolphin and PRU have been given the responsibility for foolproof security of polling stations, said SP Dolphin. Special teams from Dolphin and Police Response Unit will be on shift-wise patrol. Dolphin and PRU special teams will be on their positions at 5 am in the morning.

158 special teams of Dolphin and PRU will patrol at and around 355 booth buildings. SP Rashid Hidayat said, all supervisory officers and sector in-charges will supervise their respective teams. Enforcement will be ensured with regard to complete ban on controversial flex stickers and wall chalking, he maintained.