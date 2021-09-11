KP to organise hockey league

PESHAWAR: The KP government is going to organise Hockey League matches in the province as a step to promote sports activities in the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday formally unveiled the official logo

and trophy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League 2021 at a ceremony, the first-ever league in the history of the province, said a handout.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister hoped the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League would prove to be a milestone to revive the national game-hockey.

He said the KP government was fully committed to attracting the youth towards sports activities by providing them with the best facilities.

Mahmood Khan announced establishment of three new hockey turfs in Buner, Swabi and Malakand, adding that the provincial government was taking steps for promotion of the national game in the province.

“Four new hockey turfs have already been developed in Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan,” he said and added that work on developing hockey turfs in Bajaur, Nowshera and Abbottabad was in progress.

He said that 12 astroturfs would be available in the province by the end of this fiscal year.

It is worth mentioning here that under the league matches are scheduled to be started by the end of this month. A total of eight different teams will participate in the league.

The teams are Peshawar Falcon, Malakand Tigers, Dera Ismail Khan Stallion, Hazara Warriors, Bannu Panthers, Mardan Bears, Tribal Lions and Kohat Eagles.

The first match of the league would be held between Peshawar Falcon and Bannu Panthers.

Earlier, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed while sharing details of the Hockey League said that the matches would be held in the different Astroturf of the province including Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Charsadda and Mardan.

He said winner teams would also be provided with cash prizes, trophy sets, medals and certificates. And Rs1 million cash prize would be provided to the first position holder team whereas second and third position holders would get a prize of Rs0.5 million and Rs 0.2 million, respectively.