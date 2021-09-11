Two teens drown in Rawal Dam, one rescued

Islamabad: Two teenage picnickers drowned in the Rawal Dam near Kinara Restaurant while taking bath after fishing, police said. The divers, however, rescued a 14-year-old from the same spot.

Two deceased – Hashir Hashmi, 17, son of Syed Kamal Hashmi and Mohammad Haseeb, 19, son of Mohammad Amin and Alian, 14, son of Mohammad Abid residents of Banni Gala, Islamabad – were swimming in the Rawal Dam after fishing when they slipped into deep water after losing control. The divers, however, took out bodies of Hashir and Haseeb while rescued Alian alive and shifted him to hospital.