Three injured as PTI, PSP clash in Gulistan-e-Jauhar ahead of cantonment elections

Tension prevailed in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi after members of two political parties clashed on Friday night.

The incident took place when workers of the two political parties were carrying out rallies ahead of the upcoming local government elections tomorrow (Sunday) in six cantonment boards of Karachi where nearly half a million voters would cast their votes.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the area to control the situation. Police said the clash occurred between workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) when members of one of the parties holding a rally reached close to the election office of the other party near Jauhar Morr.

Police said activists of both the parties started shouting slogans against each other, which eventually resulted in a fight. PTI leader Jamal Siddiqui accused PSP workers of injuring three PTI workers who were taken to a nearby private hospital. The PSP had not issued any statement about the clash till the story was filed. The clash also caused a massive traffic jam in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The situation was still tense during the late hours of Friday.