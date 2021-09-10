Punjab’s CDI projects lauded

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) KPK Abdul Karim Tordher lauded the Punjab govt’s Cluster Development Initiative (CDI) for strengthening the export-oriented industrial sectors of the province. He along with CEO KP BOIT Hassan Daud Butt and other officials visited the Cluster Development Initiative.

Abdul Karim Tordher also expressed keen interest towards mutual cooperation in replicating similar initiatives in KPK. M Arslan, Cluster Manager Auto Parts, CDI delivered the opening remarks. A detailed presentation was given to apprise the participants regarding the conception, objectives and projects of CDI. The delegation was later taken to the “Pakistan Shoe Design Hub (PSDH)”, a design centre established by CDI in collaboration with the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturer Association (PFMA), for providing indigenous and affordable design and marketing services to the footwear industry. Abdul Karim also visited the Italian Pakistan Footwear Training Centre to view the machinery and testing services being offered to the footwear industry.

DIG: DIG Operations Lahore visited Dolphin Headquarters Walton on Thursday. SP Dolphin Squad, DSP Circles and other officers were present. SP gave a briefing on the performance of Dolphin Squad and PRU.

DIG directed the police to respond immediately to complaints of harassment of women and children.