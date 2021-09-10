Inam Ghani takes over as Railways police IG

LAHORE:Newly-appointed Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Inam Ghani has assumed the charge of his post.

Inam Ghani is the 25th IG of Pakistan Railways Police. He belongs to the 17th Common. On arrival at Central Police Office Railways Lahore, the new chief of Pakistan Railways Police was received by Pakistan Railways Police DIG North Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, DIG South Shehzad Akbar and AIG Admin Malik Muhammad Atique.

The DIGs North and South gave him briefing on the departmental matters. Railways Police IG Inam Ghani thanked the prime minister and said that he would do struggle for the betterment of Pakistan Railways Police.