Federal govt ignores FPSC advice

ISLAMABAD: Advice of the Federal Public Service Commission in ten different cases has been ignored or delayed by different entities of the federal government, reveals 2019 Annual Report of the FPSC.

“The federal government has laid down specific instructions that after receipt of recommendations from the commission, offers of appointments to the commission’s nominees should be issued within one month. However, these instructions were sometimes not complied with and the sponsoring Ministries/ Divisions/ Departments violated these orders without specific sound justification”, said the report. In addition, it stated that during the year 2019, three cases were reported wherein the Ministries/ Divisions/ Departments could not issue offers of appointments to the commission nominees within the stipulated period. Whereas, FPSC allowed extension in contract appointment to the employees in 7 cases and issued advice to various Ministries/ Divisions/ Departments to forward requisitions of the vacancies to the commission for regular recruitment. However, due to litigation, the advice of the commission could not be implemented by the referring entities, states the report.

A case of a research officer (BS-17), Academy of educational planning and management, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, was recommended on 21st january 2019 by the commission and despite repeated reminders till 6th september 2019, the appointment was not executed by the government. Another case of Assistant Cheif Administrative Officer (BS-17), GHQ Ministry of Defense, was recommended on 7th February 2019 and was repeatedly reminded till 27th September 2019, but the appointment was not made. The appointment of Chief Publication Officer (BS-17) was recommended by the commission on 20th december 2017 and reminders were given to the government till 17th June 2019 but the advice was still delayed by the authorities, states the report present with The News.

In addition to this, FPSC advised the government to extend the contracts of employees in Federal General Hospitals and Federal Medical and Dental college, Islamabad. The letter was issued on 25th March 2019.

Extension in contract period of 21 officers of Federal Investigation Agency in BS-16 to BS-17 (IBMS) was too advised by the commission which was ignored.

Along with these, extension in contracts for employees (charge Nurse) in Federal General Hospital, employees at Frontier Corps Hospital Quetta, officers working in Civil Services Academy (Estab division), Employees of NIRC and extension for two officers (BS-16 & BS-17) of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) was also recommended by the the FPSC but due to litigation, the advice of the commission could not be implemented by the government.

The letter for the extension of employees of NIRC was written on 24th May 2019 by the commission to the government. For extension of officers in Civil Service Academy, the letter was issued on 2nd July 2019. Frontier Corps Hospital Quetta’s employees extension letter was sent by the commission on 6th March 2019. While PSDP officers extension recommendation letter was sent on 24th december 2019, the letter for extension of officers of FIA was sent on 18th April 2019 by Federal Public Service Commission.