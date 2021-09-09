Day without a corona death after July 18

Rawalpindi : No death has been reported due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though as many as 461 new patients were reported from the region with a positivity rate of nearly 14 per cent in Rawalpindi and over five per cent in ICT showing the outbreak is hitting population had in this region of the country.

The population in the twin cities has witnessed a day without reporting of COVID-19 death at least after 52 days. It is important that out of a total of 135387 patients so far reported from the twin cities, 1,999 had already lost their lives due to the illness.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Wednesday that out of 1,184 samples tested for COVID-19 in the district in the last 24 hours, 164 were reported positive at a positivity rate of 13.85 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 301 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and 160 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 33,837 patients have so far been reported of which 1,122 have lost their lives while 30,504 have recovered from the illness. On Wednesday, there were a total of 2,211 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi of which 132 patients belonging to the district was hospitalized in town while 2,079 were in isolation at their homes.

On the other hand, a total of 101,550 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 94,814 have recovered while 877 have lost their lives. On Wednesday, the number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 5,859 after recovery of 681 patients in the last 24 hours.