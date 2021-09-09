 
Thursday September 09, 2021
26 students receive electric wheelchairs in Lahore

National

Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

LAHORE: Around 26 students of different universities with special needs received electric wheelchairs at a ceremony held at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore here Wednesday. A UET spokesperson said these wheelchairs were provided to needy students under the initiative of the PM’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme Phase-II and in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

