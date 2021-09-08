Punjab directed to form body to facilitate special persons

LAHORE: Hearing a petition pertaining to providing facilities to the special persons, the Lahore High court on Tuesday summoned the social welfare secretary and sought implementation report for the next hearing.

Justice Jawad Hassan remarked that the Punjab government should form a commission after legislation to ensure provision of facilities to the special persons. The court also directed the DHA to provide facilities to the special persons.

Advocate Ali Chughtai informed the court the LDA had framed rules for the facilities of the special persons in the new buildings. In a meeting chaired by the Punjab chief minister, amendments to the LDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2019 were approved and, according to which, the plan of a building will not be approved without ramps, toilets and parking for special persons, he said.