Attack on cattle: Teams sent to affected areas to capture leopard, says official

MANSEHRA: The Wildlife Department has dispatched teams to capture a leopard that had killed cattle and dogs in the Jabri Kaleesh area of Garhi Habibullah.

“We have dispatched teams to two different areas, one where the wildcat allegedly attacked and killed animals and dogs, and another where it came down to a densely populated area,” Taimur Shah, the divisional wildlife officer, told reporters here on Tuesday.

The locals led by Muhammad Saleem Awan had informed the Wildlife Department which later moved its teams to the affected area.

“We have installed infrared auto motion detection cameras in the Jabri Kaleesh area and have to trace the exact way of the wildcat mobility through these cameras and fix cages there to capture it as a precautionary measure to avert further attacks,” Shah said.

He added that the locals had also witnessed the mobility of a leopard in Shatay area and his department’s teams had also moved there to install the infrared auto motion detective cameras traps there too.

“Our booklets to sensitise communities living near the natural abode of leopards are in the final stage and it would be distributed on its completion,” he added.